Corps rejoins BSIA

The guarding contractor Corps Security has rejoined the British Security Industry Association (BSIA) the UK trade association for the security industry in the UK as a principal member. BSIA CEO Mike Reddington presented Corps CEO Mike Bullock with a membership certificate at Corps’ head office at Farringdon, London.

Mike Reddington, Chief Executive of the BSIA, said: “The BSIA is delighted to welcome Corps Security back into membership and to be given the opportunity to represent them as their chosen trade association. We are looking forward to sharing with them the myriad of opportunities available to them as a principal member and working together to drive the industry forward.”

And Mike Bullock, CEO of the Corps, pictured, added: “We are delighted to be rejoining the BSIA, the voice of the professional security industry. BSIA membership is a symbol of quality and professionalism in the security industry and it’s therefore fitting that Corps is represented. As a social enterprise, we support and encourage excellence among our people and BSIA membership will support us in that drive.”

Meanwhile BSIA chairman Simon Banks was among the speakers at the Security TWENTY event at Twickenham Stadium in west London yesterday that closed the year of ST exhibitions.

About Corps Security

The Corps of Commissionaires Management Limited, now Corps Security,was created to provide employment for ex-servicemen on return from the Crimean War. A social enterprise, Corps Security offers manned guarding, electronic monitoring and security reviews and consultancy. Corps Security is a Living Wage Recognised Service Provider and Corps Security’s CEO Mike Bullock is a member of the Living Wage Foundation’s Recognised Service Provider Leadership Group. Visit www.corpssecurity.co.uk.