Hikvision UK & Ireland has become a corporate partner of the Security Institute, the UK membership body for security with more than 4,000 members.

Ross Bale, Hikvision’s Specifier Relations Manager, said the company was delighted to become a corporate partner. “We’re excited to work with the Security Institute to further its aims of supporting UK security professionals and promoting excellence in security practice and standards,” he said.

And Security Institute Engagement Manager, Jade Lapper, welcomed Hikvision, saying: “Corporate Partnership is a really integral part of the Security Institute culture. It offers an important partnership between us and the security sector, meaning we can promote security culture, our strategic aims and ethos in a united voice. It is also recommendable as the scheme promotes professional development to staff and colleagues of the partner companies meaning that security professionals can learn and develop on the job using our facilities and benefits. We are really pleased to have Hikvision on board and look forward to working with them going forward.”

About the Security Institute

Its next event is its annual conference, in London on Thursday. Visit https://security-institute.org/.