Fenix Monitoring, pictured, have become Corporate Members of the International Foundation of Protection Officers UK (IFPO UK).

Fenix, who in July won SME of the Year at the BSIA annual awards, is an NSI Gold Accredited Secure Operations Centre (SOC) which values technical innovation and, importantly, employee development and support. These values align well with IFPO, a professional membership association.

IFPO UK Director, Mike Hurst said: “IFPO has been operating globally for over 30 years and whilst there have been members and certification holders in the UK for many years, the launch of IFPO UK in July 2020 has given focus to our growth plans. Individual membership is growing extremely well and the fact that dynamic companies like Fenix are joining, speaks volumes. We look forward to working with them in the months and years ahead.”

And Carl Meason, Managing Director, of Fenix Monitoring said: “Offering a great user experience for customers is at the core of our business. This UX is delivered by our amazing team so being part of an association that offers training and development opportunities for security professionals is a great fit”.

About IFPO UK

The not-for-profit, professional membership association provides professional learning opportunities for security practitioners. A UK website, www.IFPO.UK, was launched in July.