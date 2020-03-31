Coronavirus: VPS UK

Services that work by face to face contact have been hard-pressed by the virus. It means that a contractor that offers a range of services might find heavier demand in one vertical sector or branch, and less in another.

For example, VPS UK specialises in guarding of remote and empty premises, whether pubs between tenants (featured last month) or building sites out of hours; it also offers deep-cleans, and there has seen a rise in demand, from banks to care homes and sole traders.

Crime-wise, the firm has seen a rise in burglaries and attempted thefts in Manchester, Merseyside, Gwent and Cleveland. David Wormald, Key Account Director for Hospitality and Retail at VPS says: “It’s no surprise that when whole city centres are deserted, that opportunistic thieves will take their chances, especially with an already stretched police service. And because so many people are staying at home now, there’s even fewer chances that an attempted burglary on a commercial site will be spotted and reported.”

The firm describes its CCTV monitoring as a safe, socially distant means to monitor premises (including with a re-deployable CCTV tower, pictured) via a remote video monitoring centre. “Vulnerable premises like construction sites, which contain valuable plant and equipment, are now standing empty for a few weeks, so they need to kept secure.”

About the firm

VPS offers vacant property management services. Clients include housing associations, construction firms, care homes and the NHS, the police, insurers and asset management companies. The firm has 18 offices across the UK, employs 450 staff, a fleet of over 160 vehicles and a turnover of over £30m. Visit www.orbisprotect.com/.