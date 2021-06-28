Coronavirus Test Site contract

The FM contractor Mitie has a new one-year contract to manage 175 Regional and Local Coronavirus Test Sites and 105 Mobile Testing Units (MTUs) across England, Scotland and Wales from a competitive re-tender. The new contract, worth up to £365m over the year, will have the option to extend for up to six more months, the contract company says.

Over the past year, the firm has been delivering cleaning, clinical waste management and security services, such as traffic management and lane support, for 138 test centres and 58 MTUs across the UK. The contract has been expanded for delivering these services for around 50 more Regional and Local Test Centres. Over 11,000 employees based across the UK will work in the test centres.

Simon Venn, Chief Government and Strategy Officer, Mitie, pictured, said: “For over a year we’ve been managing test centres across the UK, supporting the fight against Coronavirus. As lockdown restrictions continue to ease and we enter a new phase of the pandemic, we stand ready to support local communities to respond to potential outbreaks and help prevent the spread of Coronavirus. We look forward to using our experience delivering services for test centres to help keep the UK running.”

Meanwhile Mitie C&C Ltd has been awarded a Home Office contract to manage Dungavel Immigration Removal Centre (IRC). In a separate procurement exercise, the contractor will manage the new Derwentside IRC for women in County Durham, which will replace Yarl’s Wood as the main IRC for detained women. Mitie already manage Harmondsworth and Colnbrook at Heathrow in the immigration removal estate.