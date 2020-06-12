Security industry bodies such as the British Security Industry Association (BSIA), the Security Institute and the UK umbrella body the Security Commonwealth are running an awareness campaign on the essential role of security officers.

The aim, say organisers; to reset the public perception of private security; to a respected, valued, professional service provider: critical to protecting people, places, and property – a key worker. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, unheralded security officers have been working around testing centres and the NHS Nightingale and other hospitals, ensuring critical food deliveries from warehouses and managing queues and customers at supermarkets. They have also been involved in safeguarding the homeless in new sheltered accommodation, physical security at factories and premises, protecting industrial estates from fly-tipping; and supporting police patrols in London and elsewhere.

Mike Reddington, Chief Executive, BSIA, pictured said: “The recognition of security officers as key workers is the start of a re-appraisal of what service they provide to the community in keeping the public safe and secure. As we exit lockdown and have to navigate public spaces again, they will have a crucial role in supporting public confidence. We are working closely with the police and all other public bodies to find the best way to achieve this.”

Rick Mounfield, Chief Executive, the Security Institute, said: “The security sector is vast with specialisms from cyber and engineering to protective services including both technical measures and security officers. The latter engages with society more than the rest but is often overlooked and unappreciated. Great effort has been invested in the professional standards and capabilities of frontline officers and they have proven their worth during the coronavirus crisis in the UK. They, along with the wider security sector deserve to be recognised, respected and appreciated for the safety and security they provide across the UK.”

And Guy Matthias, Chairman of the Security Commonwealth (SyCom), said: “SyCom is comprised of some 40 organisations from across the security landscape all of whom share common objectives. These include building professionalism, raising standards and sharing best practice in order to help develop a more effective security response to keep people safe and secure. I hope that this campaign can make more people recognise the changes we have all made and continue to make.”

During July the BSIA will be holding its annual British Security Awards (online for 2020), its annual showcase of celebrating security excellence. The BSIA has opened a consultation on what to call the service that security officers provide, as the association feels that ‘manned guarding’ fails to reflect increasing numbers of women in the workforce and the scope of services provided. To respond to this go to www.bsia.co.uk/hidden-workforce.