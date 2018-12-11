The Converged Security Centre, developed with the enterprise security software company Vidsys, is an exhibition zone returning to IFSEC International 2019. It gives IFSEC visitors the chance to learn about physical and IT security challenges, and see the latest Converged Security and Information Management (CSIM) platforms.

At the Converged Security Centre, conference attendees can hear panel discussions and presentations on the latest trends and capabilities of a range of CSIM use cases and vertical market solutions.

Organisers say that while businesses and governments have gained from connectivity, increasingly complex networked systems have opened the back door to mission-critical security threats. In light of the growing integration between security systems, new technologies, and digital networks, converged security has become paramount in risk and security terms, IFSEC says.

Hence the Converged Security Centre with Vidsys at IFSEC. Visitors are introduced to converged security solutions, and can watch live simulations to demonstrate their efficacy across real-world applications. They can ask practitioners for their advice to learn more about how these solutions can meet their security needs.

Rachel Eaton, IFSEC International Event Manager, says: “We’re delighted to be working with Vidsys again at IFSEC International 2019 as our major catalyst behind the Converged Security Centre. This forum was a major success in 2018, highlighting IFSEC’s credentials as a thought leader and ensuring the event remained at the heart of the conversation around converged security.

“It’s important for security professionals to understand the significance of increasingly interconnected systems, and the capabilities of CSIM as a solution. By providing a platform lead by converged security experts, we can help visitors learn about the key issues within the sector, and find security solutions they can trust.”

James I Chong, CEO, Vidsys says: “We’re thrilled to be part of the Converged Security Centre’s return at IFSEC International 2019 and to be working with our global partners and experts to showcase and share what a truly converged security solution can provide to organisations worldwide. Today, there is a rapidly growing requirement for a converged security solution that monitors both physical and cyber security events under one, unified software platform, especially due to the ever-increasing amount of data created in the world of IoT and Smart Cities.”

James Willison, Founder, Unified Security adds, “Sarb Sembhi, CISO Virtually Informed and I are delighted to be working with all the partners bringing together physical and cyber security leaders and converged security technologies to show visitors how security risks can be managed in one unified security operations centre in real time.”

IFSEC International 2019 runs on Tuesday to Thursday, June 18 to 20, 2019 at the ExCeL, London. Visit https://www.ifsec.events.