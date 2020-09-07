The annual conference of the Association of Security Consultants, Consec, cannot physically go ahead as it usually does, on the first Thursday in October in London, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But you can still attend it, as a virtual event.

An online event is running on Thursday, October 8, to be chaired as last year by Joe Connell, chairman of the ASC; and Bill Butler, former chief executive of the Security Industry Authority (SIA), the UK sector regulator.

After those two open the day at 10am, the terrorist and extremist threat landscape will be the topic for Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, Senior National Coordinator for UK Counter Terrorism Policing. The consultant Ian Tunnicliffe will go over hostile inter-state threats during and after the pandemic; and carrying on the morning’s theme and closing the conference, John Frost, Head of Business Continuity, Marks & Spencer, will talk on resilience.

That virtual conference is due to finish at 1pm, much earlier than the usual physical event which winds up by mid to late afternoon, in time for everyone to escape the M25 traffic; but the virtual exhibition space will stay open until later than usual, to 6pm. Like virtual events generally, it looks like being a crisper version of the real thing, with (like so much in life) pros and cons; while you don’t get the personal touch (literally!?), you are spared the travel, and you stand to get the same authoritative, strategic risk and security management briefings; although you have to find your own lunch.

Register to attend at https://www.consec.online/.

Pictured; Consec 2015.