CIISec chair

Luke Beeson, Group CISO of Aviva, has become the Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec) new chair of board of directors. He takes over from the chair Dr Alastair MacWillson, who is stepping down after 17 years with the Institute.

Luke brings two decades of experience in technology and leadership, having worked at Honeywell and BT, rising to Vice President Security, UK and Continental Europe before joining the insurance firm.

Luke Beeson said: “I’m proud to be selected as chair and to help CIISec and the profession continue its rapid evolution. The cyber security profession has come a long way since the Institute was founded in 2006, and I’m looking forward to building on our successful programs, whilst working with and serving our entire community: from members to our academic and professional partners, to every part of the profession.”

Founded in 2006, CIISec was awarded a Royal Charter in 2018. Its work to professionalise infosec includes Skills Frameworks as a guide to career development, becoming part of the Cyber Security Alliance, and taking a role in the UK Cyber Security Council.

Amanda Finch, CEO of CIISec said: “We would like to thank Alastair MacWillson for his years of committed service, influence, and passion as chair, and are delighted to welcome Luke Beeson. Since the institute was founded, we have seen remarkable developments, both internally and in the industry, and we expect many more throughout the 2020s and beyond. We are confident that Luke will bring his years of CISO experience to bear in the role: helping the security profession evolve to face changing threats and needs, while attracting talented people from any background and perspective into cybersecurity.”

About CIISec

The Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec) is a not-for-profit body governed by its members, working for standards in training, qualifications, operating practices, and individuals. Visit https://www.ciisec.org/.