Christmas warnings

Most, 79 per cent of UK consumers will be seeking to spend less this Christmas, including turning to cheaper products, but that ought not to include counterfeit goods, says the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI).

In polling commissioned by CTSI, four in ten, 40.89pc plan to buy less this Christmas, with three in ten (30pc) seeking out cheaper products than those they bought last year. More than one in ten plan to save money buy buying second hand. According to what they say, young people are nearly three times more likely to be happy to knowingly buy counterfeit goods.

CTSI’s survey also suggests that 15pc of consumers do not know how to ensure that the goods they are buying online are safe, and a further 48pc only know ‘to some extent’ what to look out for. CTSI warns that counterfeit toys have been found to contain illegal levels of phthalates, a plastic-softening chemical than can cause cancer, asthma and fertility problems. Counterfeit perfumes, have been found to contain dangerous levels of methanol, which can cause irritation to the skin and eyes, and damage to the nervous system. Toys and other electrical items which are operated by lithium-ion button or coin-cell batteries are a particular concern; by law they must have lockable battery compartments, because if a button battery is swallowed by a child it can cause serious internal injuries. Products such as electronic scooters that use lithium batteries also pose a risk to safety; there have been several recent cases of these devices catching fire while charging. And poor-quality Christmas lights have also been known to cause electrical shorts, which lead to house fires.

John Herriman, Chief Executive of CTSI said: “We know that for the vast majority of UK consumers, times are tough right now and the need to save money or spend less is completely understandable. While this polling suggests that many of us will cut back our spending this Christmas, we want to remind people that while fake or counterfeit goods might be tempting, they are often a false economy. Products are rarely manufactured in compliance with safety regulations and can pose a serious risk to health.

“This isn’t about spoiling people’s fun or causing unnecessary alarm; dangerous products can, and do, pose a real threat to people’s lives. If a shoddy electrical device or set of fairy lights catches fire while you and your family are asleep upstairs, a happy time of year could very quickly become something you’ll remember for all the wrong reasons.”

Meanwhile beware of a cyber threat; gift card scams. Tim Morris, Chief Security Advisor at the data security product company Tanium writes:

Why are these so popular?

During the holidays, there has traditionally been an uptick in this activity. Criminals aren’t known for wasting time on what doesn’t work and unfortunately, this scam is relatively easy to execute, making it quite common. They’re popular because gift cards are like cash and people can be deceived into responding to urgent requests from friends or loved ones, particularly during the holiday season.

Gift cards are intended for “gifts” which should be kept in mind. Gifts are something you give willingly upon your own initiative and shouldn’t be coerced into providing.

What can people do to avoid them?

Take a deep breath. Step back and truly assess the situation. Ask yourself, why am I being pressured to do this? What caused it, can it be verified? Any legit request for money would be direct and you could verify by contacting the institution.

Is there any recourse for consumers who are scammed?

Because gift cards are like cash, typically once they’re gone, they are gone. In some cases, you can contact the card issuer if you happen to have kept the card information. Realistically, however, the chances of recovering your money are highly unlikely. Never give gift card or PIN numbers over the phone or email which activates the cards to be spent.

Users can report to their state’s consumer protection office or a local better business bureau. The best advice is to understand that because of the anonymity cards, they are susceptible to scams and it’s important to stay alert.

Comment

Matt Aldridge, Principal Solutions Consultant at OpenText Security Solutions, says: “In the festive period, user awareness decreases due to time constraints and general feelings of stress, distraction, or fatigue, making this the perfect time for cybercriminals to prey on victims. As a result, December is one of the most active months of the year for online scams, especially given the increase of online shopping during the festive season.

“In such circumstances, it’s important for businesses and consumers alike to realise that cybercriminals understand their behaviour patterns, and frequently change their tactics in line with the calendar. Christmas is no exception. It is not uncommon for bad actors to use popular names such as Amazon, eBay or Apple in their phishing emails to target many people in one campaign. Cybercriminals know which products are trending, and they actively try to include star products’ names such ‘iPhone 14’ in their subject lines to successfully impersonate brands as part of their scams.

“Our recommendation is that everyone remain cautious when exploring all emails, links and attachments received, especially during the Christmas season, and remember that if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. Similarly, businesses and IT leaders should be aware of these risks too and consider analysing companies’ email filtering technologies and multi factor authentication methods (MFA) to ensure they’re fit for purpose. Also, by conducting context-relevant security awareness training combined with phishing simulations for all staff and investing in real time phishing detection, businesses will be strengthening their frontline defences against potential attacks and building cyber resilience, whilst helping employees to avoid falling victim to common scams.”