Christmas donation

For Christmas 2020, the recruitment agency Cento Group decided that instead of sending Christmas cards they would donate to the Rainbows Hospice in Loughborough.

Cento founder Brett Ennals, pictured, said: “We think it’s so important to support our local charities, especially after 2020! We decided to contribute to Rainbows Hospice where now, more than ever they need help to carry on providing the amazing care they bring to children and their families.”

About Rainbows

As the only hospice for children and young people in the East Midlands, Rainbows provides care and support to families impacted by life-limiting conditions with end of life care, symptom management, short breaks and respite care. Rainbows has 12 beds and aims to provide 1:1 care wherever possible on a need led basis for all children and young people who use their service. They are a nurse-led unit with support from a team of doctors with expertise in children’s palliative and end of life care and symptom management.

The hospice receives around 15 per cent of their funding from government bodies, so they rely heavily on donations. Visit https://www.rainbows.co.uk/.

About Cento Personnel Limited

The recruitment consultancy covers:

– Fire & Security;

– Lift & Escalators;

– Door & Loading Bay; and

– Telecommunications.

Visit www.centogroup.com.