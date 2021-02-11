CDVI group has joined forces with Zitko Talent as one of the programme’s founding training partners. Zitko Talent is a partnership of employers, educators and manufacturers for attracting and developing a fresh generation of fire and security engineers.

CDVI is a manufacturer of products – online and stand-alone access control; locking, door automation, and biometric fingerprint entry systems under the ievo banner. CDVI will be running practical sessions on the basics of a stand-alone access control, door automation and biometric systems. Talent trainees will learn about how about how keypads, locking mechanisms, ancillaries, and other elements connect, and work in combination to keep premises secure. The integrators Reliance High-Tech recently joined as founding employers.

Paul Ramsay, General Manager, CDVI UK said: “We at CDVI are delighted to be collaborating with Zitko on their talent programme. We believe strongly in the long-term investment of training and developing new generations of skilled professionals, for the benefit of our industry and our customers. We know this is the best way to combat the skills shortage in the security industry and we are thrilled to be working with Zitko to make a difference.”

Aaron Sadler, Training Manager at CDVI UK said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Zitko candidates to our training programmes. We know that high-quality training is the key to boosting the security industry now and in the future, and our courses are designed to give learners maximum hands-on experience with real-world products. We can’t wait to get started!”

And Priya Vencatasawmy, Talent Consultant at Zitko said: “I’m over the moon to welcome CDVI to Zitko Talent. They have an amazing facility in High Wycombe, and the ability to provide a wide range of quality practical and theoretical training. Paul and his team have great in-depth knowledge of the industry are well placed to help us achieve our goal of training and employing 1000 candidates per year.”

Visit https://www.zitko.co.uk/divisions/talent.