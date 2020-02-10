Become an authorised CCTV partner with Nimans, with leading surveillance providers, says the products distributor. Resellers can qualify for free CCTV partner programmes provided by Hanwha and Hikvision – to unlock benefits and gain increased market share.

Camilla Kirkham, Director of Sales for CCTV and AV (audio-visual) at Nimans, pictured, says there are many advantages to becoming an authorised partner with the two brands. She says: “The CCTV and security sector is set to double in value over the next five years and it represents a natural extension of a reseller’s business. Becoming an accredited partner is the best way to take advantage of the many opportunities available.”

The Hanwha Techwin STEP Partner Programme comprises four partner levels for system integrators, resellers and installers – Diamond, Gold, Silver and Authorised. Sales, marketing, technical and off-line academy training support are all available.

The Hikvision VASP Partner Programme also covers four areas: commercial advantages such as access to insight events, a dedicated VIP hotline, demo equipment discounts, product trials and bonus club incentives – depending on level achieved.

Camilla added: “Security might be a new field for many and we have the expertise in place to help them make the most of this lucrative sector. Nimans has a dedicated team in place to help resellers make the most of this together – with our key trading partners.”

Nimans has unveiled a series of CCTV installation and product training courses that start this month. Visit www.nimans.net.