Carlisle annual conference

Over 400 are due to gather to discuss the facilities management industry – trends, challenges, initiatives, and solutions in Manchester on Thursday, February 23.

Set in the Central Convention Complex, the Innovation Lab will host speakers on the developing financial crisis, skills shortages, shifting workforce demographics among other subjects. As market uncertainty grows, the author of When the Clouds Come, Drew Povey, will speak first about managing change and turbulence. Dr Paul Redmond will discuss the future of work, roles at risk of being replaced by technology and how companies can establish a highly engaged workforce, particularly amongst Millennials and Gen Z. Geoff Ramm will talk about delivering a “Celebrity Service” and helping brands create a gap in their service experience they never knew existed, therefore enhancing customer retention.

As the “great resignation” further unfolds in a post-pandemic world, Russell Beck will offer delegates tangible actions that unlock the potential and productivity of their most expensive asset: their people. Equally important, providing a new perspective into looking after people today to ensure they are around for tomorrow.

Figen Murray, the campaigner for Martyn’s Law, and Nick Aldworth, former Chief Superintendent, and Counter-Terrorism and Risk Director for Carlisle Support Services, will talk about Martyn’s Law. That’s the Home Office and PM Rishi Sunak-backed proposed legislation that will place more responsibility on the owners of publicly accessible locations for the security and protection from terrorist incidents.

For a panel discussion Arriva Rail London’s HR Director Oliver Grant, Tesco’s Head of Security Operations Emma Swail, Northern Trains’ Head of Retail Operations Jason Wade, and Tottenham Hotspur’s Safety Officer Eileen Williams will take to the stage to talk about their journeys in the face of change and uncertainty, delivering tangible advice to senior representatives and leaders from other organisations of various sizes that may face similar challenges.

The rail industry will have its own features as delegates attend from 13 UK train operating companies; stage appearances will come from Greater Anglia, Arrival Rail London, ITAL and Carlisle Support Services’s Director of Rail Strategy Steve Cere.

Also on the agenda; changing the face of security, technology in FM, associated returns for complementary people and tech strategies, procuring successful support services contracts, and the growing focus of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG).

Confirmed attendees include senior stakeholders from the UK’s largest organisations such as Jaguar Land Rover, Coventry University, this year’s Eurovision host M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, Liverpool Football Club, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Northern Trains and Avanti West Coast.

Besides food and drinks over the day, attendees will also be able to engage with over 50 exhibitors, including 2CL Communications, Marlowe Fire and Security, Arval UK, and Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Chief Executive Officer of the event’s host, Carlisle Support Services, Paul Evans said: “Working with a prestigious and world-class portfolio of brands, the day will allow senior stakeholders to discuss the specific challenges they are facing, meet potential new disruptors and engage in peer-to-peer enlightenment around solutions. We look forward to providing attendees a new perspective on sustainable innovations and robust change management for successful implementation of technological breakthroughs within existing workforce.”

After the annual conference, as host, Carlisle Support Services invites exclusive guests at their Annual Superstar Awards to mark the achievements of people across FM. This features a new Martyn Hett Award for Contribution to Counter-Terrorism, as Carlisle welcomes the coming of Martyn’s Law. The award will be presented by Figen Murray herself, as the campaigner behind Martyn’s Law and mother of Martyn Hett, one of 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on Monday, May 22, 2017.

Event registrations for the Innovation Lab are still available on Eventbrite – https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/507406465397.