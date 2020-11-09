A specific offence of threatening, abusing or assaulting a shop worker should carry a sufficient penalty to act as a deterrent, says the London Assembly, joining calls for such an extra law. That was proposed by Labour Assembly member Unmesh Desai last week.

He said last week: “As we enter a second lockdown, essential retail workers will be working under increased pressures and doing their best to encourage customers to wear masks and social distance. They should not be coming under threat for this.

“It is clear that more protections are needed. This is why I am urging the Mayor to lobby the Home Secretary to put forward new legislation, as proposed by USDAW, that makes it a specific offence to attack or threaten a shop worker.”

The Assembly supports The Assaults on Retail Workers (Offences) Bill as proposed by Labour MP Alex Norris. Meanwhile a petition is running by Paddy Lillis, General Secretary of the retail sector trade union Usdaw. However the Government has already said that it is not persuaded of the need for such a law, as laws already cover assault. The Bill will not have a second reading before January.

Lillis said: “We urge the Government to turn their words of sympathy into action, listen to the voices of shopworkers and legislate for stiffer penalties for those who assault workers. When retailers and the trade union for shop workers jointly call for action, it is time for the Government to listen to our concerns and deliver much needed protection for staff. Abuse must never be just a part of the job.”

A similar law, the Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018, covers the 999 services, prison officers and NHS staff (including hospital security staff).

Various other petitions online are calling for greater penalties for those convicted of assaults against emergency workers. Numerous cases have reached courts of offenders spitting and coughing on police and other first responders.