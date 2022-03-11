Busy 2022 of sport

The Coventry-based security and stewarding company Stadium reports that it has around 280 casual roles to fill as it prepares for a busy 2022. Those jobs range from spectator safety stewards, door supervisors, and customer service stewards, typically at sporting events in the West Midlands.

David McAtamney, owner and founder of Stadium, said: “There is lots happening in the sporting and recreation calendar this year across our region which is fantastic to see. The year is already lining up to be one of our busiest ever with new work home and abroad, but as a West Midlands company it is great to be able to offer so many jobs locally.

“We have won some exciting new contracts for 2022 and the fact we are continuing to recruit and expand is a fantastic show of confidence in our industry, especially after the past couple of years.”

Roles are on a casual contract basis. Some of the responsibilities include welcoming all visitors to the venues, dealing with queries and offering assistance regarding the event, and helping to direct flow of foot traffic.

Experience working within the field is advantageous but not essential, the firm says as it will provide all training to support successful candidates.

About the firm

Stadium works on a national and international scale, providing traffic management, event services and training, as well as rental of security barriers, the hiring of stewards and SIA security staff for events; ranging from sell-out concerts, high-profile conferences, to Premier League football matches as clients include Liverpool, Burnley, and Wolverhampton Wanderers football clubs. Visit www.wearestadium.com/join-our-team.

Pictured courtesy of Stadium: International Director Lorraine Baillie with Stadium staff.