Business of the Year accolade

The West Midlands-based security provider MAN Commercial Protection Ltd was named ‘Business of the Year’ at the annual British Security Awards. These awards, by the British Security Industry Association (BSIA), were held online due to the covid pandemic, on Wednesday, June 30.

This award selects the best from the UK security sector’s large corporations, with the winner chosen as a company who have ‘demonstrated how a business working within the professional security industry operates in the 21st century’ – taken from awards entry criteria. In being named winners in 2021, MAN Commercial Protection reports that they have been recognised for their passionate ambition, professionalism and enthusiasm within the industry, along with their robust approach during the global pandemic which as a result has seen business thrive.

Iain McCallister, CEO, pictured at the company’s offices in Solihull, said: “The past year has brought many challenges to businesses, and I am proud of how we reacted to the unprecedented situation and continued to deliver an outstanding and uninterrupted service for our clients. During this time, we continued to win additional clients and contracts and have been able to create many new jobs across the UK as a result of this. To be recognised for our success and as an industry leader is a fantastic achievement.”

Visit www.mancommercialprotection.co.uk.