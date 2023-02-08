BSIA renew with IFSEC

The British Security Industry Association (BSIA) has renewed its exclusive sponsorship partnership with IFSEC.

Now in its 50th year, IFSEC is the annual trade show and industry gathering for the global security sector, at ExCel in London Docklands. Organised by Informa Markets, it is the largest and longest running security related event in the UK, regularly welcoming over 20,000 visitors from the UK and over 115 countries. IFSEC 2023 runs from Tuesday to Thursday, May 16 to 18. It’s free to attend, and your ticket also gets you into co-located shows covering health and safety, fire safety (FIREX) and facilities management.

The BSIA has been hosting its members lounge at the event since 1997, and this year will see the association celebrating the 26th year of this partnership, showcasing its latest launches and providing a meeting and networking space for members, industry and government stakeholders and potential members.

Last year the BSIA at IFSEC was featured in the July print edition of Professional Security Magazine as the trade body launched its survey of the UK video surveillance sector.

BSIA Chief Executive Mike Reddington said: “We value our long-standing association with such a prestige marquee event in the security calendar, and the continued partnership with IFSEC is something that is of immense value to both the BSIA and its members.

“IFSEC continues to be an invaluable networking and business led environment for anyone working within the security buying chain across intrusion, video surveillance, access control, and cybersecurity, and we look forward to continue to being able to facilitate these relationships for these sectors on our stand in 2023 and beyond.”

And Gerry Dunphy, Event Director IFSEC and FIREX, said: “IFSEC is fully committed to supporting the UK security industry and we have enjoyed a long and successful relationship with the BSIA for over 26 years.

“We’re equally delighted to be able to renew and our existing agreement and look forward to continuing to provide a dynamic and effective platform for the BSIA to pursue its strategies in the sector, as well as helping them to support and promote the interests of the membership.’’

You can visit the BSIA stand at IF3450.