BSIA non-execs

The trade body the BSIA (British Security Industry Association) has appointed Sarah Staff and Geoff Zeidler as Non-Executive Directors to its Operating Board.

Sarah, pictured, is responsible for the BSIA joint security intelligence initiative SaferCash and is former Head of the Flying Squad, with a 30-year career in policing. Geoff, a former BSIA Chairman and Country President of Securitas and board member of the UK regulator Security Industry Authority (SIA), is responsible for the Police & Security Group (PaS), which looks to improve links between the police and business through private security initiatives.

The new Directors will both represent how the industry can work more collaboratively with law enforcement, thus ensuring early industry and police intervention which can reduce the overall risk and costs of crime to both industry and community.

Simon Banks, Chairman, BSIA, said: “It is vital that the work of both private and public sector is aligned, and as the voice of the professional security industry, the BSIA is in a position to enable a closer collaboration. By appointing our two new Directors who specialise in this field, I am confident that the private security sector and Police Service can provide the very best of both, leading to a safer environment for all.”

Sarah Staff, Head of Safer Cash, BSIA, said: “I am delighted to accept the post of Non-Executive Director of the BSIA Operating Board. SaferCash is a successful partnership approach between the financial industry and the Police in tackling physical crime and this proven approach in collaboration has resulted in many positive outcomes”.

And Geoff Zeidler said: “I am looking forward to working with the BSIA Operating Board and all other stakeholders to develop more effective, national collaboration for the benefit of all.”