The BSIA (British Security Industry Association) has appointed John MacAskill as the new Director of Manpower & Export. John has been promoted from his previous role at the Worcester-based trade body, and will now oversee the Manpower sections of the association, as well being responsible for working with the Export Council and its external partners in promoting British security overseas.

His duties will include raising the profile in both sectors and developing new relationships and opportunities for its respective members. John has over 25 years of experience in the industry, working in business development for the Glasgow-based installer Pointer Ltd, and Connelly Security Systems; both BSIA member companies. He joined the BSIA in 2016 as Scottish Regional Representative, moving to Senior Business Executive before overseeing membership, guarding and export. John is also a member of the Institute of Leadership and Management.

Mike Reddington, Chief Executive of the BSIA, said: “As the voice of the professional security industry we are committed to developing the Association and the services we provide to our members, and this is reflected in this appointment which further strengthens our leadership team. John’s extensive knowledge of both sectors and his experience of working within the industry makes him an ideal candidate for this role.”

