British Security Awards 2021

The British Security Awards, the British Security Industry Association’s (BSIA) flagship event, for a second year has run online due to COVID-19 restrictions, and has celebrated industry work and exceptional deeds in a time of covid.

The awards ceremony featured presentations from West Midlands and Greater Manchester Police as part of the association’s SaferCash initiative, announcing the bravery awards for the Cash and Valuables in Transit members and an inaugural Police Partnership Initiative Award. The awards were presented by broadcaster Sue Hill; and the SaferCash awards presented by West Midlands Police Assistant Chief Constable Jayne Meir and the ACC of Greater Manchester Police, Nicky Porter.

The 2021 winners are:

Best Newcomer: Katelyn Gordon – Mitie

Service to the Customer: Anthony Chell – Mitie

Outstanding Act: Denzil Whathen – Securitas UK

Security Manager of the Year: Graham Rouse – Mitie

Best Team: Beacon Shopping Centre Security Team – G4S

Apprentice of the Year: Jessica Goodson – ADT (Johnson Controls)

National Partnership: Network Rail: Protecting the public, managing risk – STM Group

Installer of the Year: nmcn

Innovative Security Project: GradeShift Pro Radio/Radio (All IP) – CSL Group

Business of the Year: MAN Commercial Protection

SME of the Year: Corsight AI

Environmental Project of the Year: Frontline Faceshields Project – Shred Station

Best Use of Technology: ID Ultra – Reliance High Tech

Contribution to the Industry: Jason Towse, Mitie, pictured

Industry Bravery: Rory Middleton and David Paynter – Loomis

Police Partnership Initiative: DCI Christopher Mossop – Greater Manchester Police

Chairman’s Award: Tony Allen

For details of the winners and finalists visit the British Security Awards website at www.britishsecurityawards.co.uk/winners-2021.

Mike Reddington, Chief Executive of the BSIA, said: “Once again in 2021, the security industry has demonstrated its commitment to keeping people, property and places safe by presenting us with some fantastic examples of the immense wealth of talent, innovation and best practice on display in both our membership and the wider industry.

“The scale of achievement in 2021 is remarkable, and today we were able to recognise these forward-thinking and professional self-starters who represent our industry on a day-to-day basis. Congratulations to every one of you on your success today.”

In announcing the Chairman’s Award, Simon Banks, Chairman of the BSIA, said: “As we were putting the show together at the beginning of June, we received the very sad news that one of the association’s most ardent supporters and industry leaders for over 40 years, Tony Allen had passed away after a long battle with Leukaemia. Most recently Tony held the post of Chairman of Skills for Security, playing a crucial role in steering the company out of the poor financial position, and relentlessly driving quality improvements to course content and delivery.

“In fitting tribute, the 2021 Chairman’s Award posthumously goes to Tony and to his family as the Association’s – and my own personal – thank you, for his invaluable contribution to an industry he clearly loved.”

The awards were sponsored by the specialist underwriters Camberford Underwriting, SaferCash, TEAM Software, the NSI, Texecom, Optex, Wagestream, CSL Group and Fenix Monitoring.

For 2022, the awards will be held live (pandemic restrictions permitting), at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square, on Wednesday, June 29.

The full event can be viewed on the BSIA’s YouTube page, www.youtube.co.uk/user/theBSIA.