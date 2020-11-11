A three-year contract with Bravissimo, the lingerie and swimwear retailer, started on October 23, whereby Mitie delivers security – key-holding, CCTV and alarm monitoring; repairs and maintenance for the 26 UK retail stores, from Aberdeen to Brighton; besides head office and warehouse in Warwickshire.

In stores, the contractor will see that safety equipment such as sprinklers, emergency lighting, fire alarms and extinguishers is working, and check boilers and heating systems. Mitie will review and collect data, such as equipment condition, downtime and repair costs. That will go towards a forward maintenance plan to manage repair and replacement, showing potential costs and aiding financial planning.

The FM firm will set up a 24-7 help-desk and roll out its facilities management app to allow Bravissimo staff to contact Mitie and raise issues, whether a broken automatic door in store or a conveyor not rolling at the warehouse. Bravissimo site managers will have access to the contractor’s reporting platform, Mozaic. That will include an activity log, number of jobs carried out and time spent on each task, so the retail chain is up to date on site work.

David Hinckley, Health, Safety and Facilities Manager at Bravissimo, said: “We were overwhelmed with the understanding and opportunity that Mitie brought with them to the table. Working together, we will be ensuring our facilities and maintenance of our stores, warehouse and head office will provide the best for our customers and people.” And Carlo Alloni, Managing Director, Technical Services and Integrated Facilities Management at Mitie, said: “We look forward to using our technology, coupled with our engineering expertise, to deliver a robust maintenance programme that will ensure the best experience for both the Bravissimo team and their customers.”