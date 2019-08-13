The trade-only distributors Videcon have announced that Tess Kelly will be joining their team as branch manager at their southern office, recently opened in Welwyn Garden City, pictured.

Tess joins with over 25 years of technical sales experience, having spent over ten years in the security industry. Tess will be responsible for building and maintaining old and new relationships in the area and the overall control of the branch.

Tess said: “I am really pleased to be joining Videcon at such an exciting time in its history, With the addition of a full fire range last year, and access control this year to add to its existing offering of CCTV and intruder, Videcon are truly a one stop shop for all your Fire and Security needs.”

The southern office’s address is Unit 5 Bridgegate Centre, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 1JG. You can call 01707 932555 and email welwyn@videcon.co.uk to book a product demo. Visit www.videcon.co.uk.

About the firm

Videcon is the home of the Concept Pro CCTV brand; IP, AHD and traditional analogue CCTV products and access control systems. Videcon operates from its head office within modern 82,000 sq.ft. premises in West Yorkshire.