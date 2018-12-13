Boston Networks, the Glasgow-based installer, has acquired the Tyneside installer 2020 Vision Systems.

Boston describes the purchase of North Shields-based 2020, for an undisclosed sum, as the latest step in an overall strategy to establish itself as the UK mid-market leader in network enabled smart integrated technologies. 2020 offers IP-enabled security, video surveillance and access control, working particularly in north east England and the Midlands, where it has a satellite office in Birmingham.

The management team at 2020 will continue to manage the business, working with Boston Networks CEO Scott McEwan and Boston’s executive management team. Peter Houlis, 2020 managing director, is exiting the company but will continue as a consultant.

This deal, which brings the staff count of the overall Boston Group to 170, is the second acquisition since specialist investment fund Aliter Capital acquired a major stake in Boston Networks in January 2018. Boston, set up in 2000, describes itself as an integrated technologies specialist working across IT network infrastructure, with a focus on IoT, life safety, security and smart buildings. Glasgow and London-based Aliter is working with Boston to deliver organic growth and to target complementary bolt-on acquisitions. The first acquisition, in April, was of PEL Services Ltd, the London-based sound, life safety, security and audio visual (AV) installations company.

Scott McEwan, Boston Networks CEO, pictured, said: “We look forward to leveraging 2020’s many years of experience of working in key areas of critical physical security, which will help us to drive towards the next phase of our growth as we continue to focus on applying technology to improve the performance, safety and security of people, buildings and assets. In particular this acquisition further deepens our services in the further education sector, enhances our existing security offering through the cloud platform and significantly spreads our geographic coverage.”

Peter Houlis said: “I believe the partnership between 2020 and Boston Networks, with the support of Aliter, gives the company a major platform for growth in the years ahead.”

And Greig Brown, Partner of Aliter Capital and Chairman of Boston Networks said: “2020 Vision Systems is a great addition and excellent fit for the Boston Group. In addition to the complementary solutions offering and strong management team, it is a significant step forward in our plan to create a national provider of integrated life safety, security and networking services, in key sectors, specifically targeting mid-market UK-based Blue-Chip companies.”

Boston’s contract work has included projects and services for the Queen Elizabeth University & Children’s Hospitals, The 2016, 2017 and 2018 Open Golf Championships and the 2018 Ryder Cup. Boston recently won a contract with AGS Airports to upgrade the wifi infrastructure at Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton Airports. Boston is also heading a £6m project to build and operate Scotland’s national Internet of Things (IoT) network, called IoT Scotland. That includes investment from the Scottish Government and will provide a wireless sensor network for applications and services to collect data from devices.