Body armour launch

PPSS Group’s new body armour made from Auxilam, pictured, a carbon fibre composite material, was launched at the International Security Expo at London Olympia on Wednesday. More in the January 2020 print issue of Professional Security magazine.

The firm says that its latest body armour will protect the wearer from even the most vicious and brutal types of edged weapon and shanks imaginable.

Using a combination of carbon fibre, the auxetic properties of Auxilam and some other unnamed ‘top secret’ assets derived from the specially developed composite structure, this body armour offers a balance of weight, protection, performance and durability; as shown by Robert Kaiser, CEO. For a video featuring Robert Kaiser describing and demonstrating the product, visit Youtube.

Comparing it with PPSS Group’s polycarbonate-based stab resistant vests, the company is claiming a reduction of 19 per cent in thickness (using a 3.9mm carbon fibre composite) and a 6.6pc lower aerial density and reduced weight for its latest development. It will be certified to KR2/SP2 according to the Home Office body armour standard, besides the NIJ Level 2 (Stab & Spike) and VPAM K2/D2 covering knife, spike and needle protection. Field tested, the body armour will be made available from Monday, January 6.

Users – typically the police, prison warders and private security guarding companies – will be able to choose from an array of styles, the supplier adds, ranging from covert, overt to hi viz overt options.

Robert Kaiser says: “Law enforcement, Border Force, Immigration, Customs and prison officers are being attacked by criminals carrying and using knives, machetes, shanks, blunt objects and hypodermic needles every day.

“Our key objective is to protect those men and women even more effectively. Using the very latest in technology and following extensive research and development, our latest body armour is now offering previously absolutely unthinkable levels of protection. It also offers exceptional, VPAM certified protection from blunt objects, effectively reducing the risks of blunt force trauma injuries e.g. internal bleeding.”

Visit www.ppss-group.com.