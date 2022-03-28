On day one of IFSEC 2022, May 17, the National Security Inspectorate (NSI), the UK certification body for the security and fire safety sectors is teaming up with event organisers IFSEC International, to offer NSI approved companies exclusive ‘Boardroom Talks’ at IFSEC at ExCeL, London.

The ‘Boardroom Talks’ agenda has been curated for senior leaders of NSI approved companies, covering two business issues. First:

Changes in Procurement Rules, Outsourcing Services and Social Value; by Jo Kenny, Commercial Lead at the Crown Commercial Service.

The Crown Commercial Service, whose purpose is to help the UK public sector get better value for money from its procurement of goods and services, will outline the Social Value themes planned for the new framework for Security Physical, Technical and Support Services and provide an overview of the transformation of public procurement.

Meet the Sustainability Challenge: How to Embed Social Value and Net Zero; Sunil Shah, Founder of Acclaro Advisory

The security systems sector has the potential to positively impact the environment and society in many ways, but there is much to achieve across the sector to embed the principles of sustainability. Shah will discuss ways to influence and manage sustainability in a number of areas across a business.

The hour-long ‘Boardroom Talks’ will start at 11.30am in room South Gallery S15, followed by refreshments and lunch. As spaces are limited, NSI approved companies wishing to attend are being asked to register in advance via marketing@nsi.org.uk. They will be confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Richard Jenkins, NSI Chief Executive said: “We have supported IFSEC International for over 40 years and are delighted to see it return as an in-person event and resume its well-respected standing within the industry. We are delighted to see the event back at full strength offering visitors compelling reasons to attend and are very much looking forward to welcoming NSI approved companies to our stand and the ‘Boardroom Talks’ on 17th May, a new exclusive business opportunity for leaders within the NSI approved community.”

Chris Edwards, Group Director for IFSEC International and co-located events said: “We’re delighted to be working with NSI again as we return to our first face to face event in nearly three years. Proving your sustainability and social responsibility credentials is going to become something that will separate successful businesses from those that become less and less relevant in the coming years so we salute NSI for their choice in topics here and look forward to welcoming their approved companies right across the show.”

Visitors attending IFSEC are invited to a Reunion Drinks Party taking place at Indigo, The 02, at 6.30pm on May 17, where they can enjoy two complimentary drinks on entry. Access is via the Emirates Air Line cable car over the River Thames.

Photo by Mark Rowe; IFSEC 2019, what proved to be the last IFSEC pre-covid.