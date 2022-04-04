Big SASIG date

SASIG, the Security Awareness Special Interest Group that specialises in cybersecurity, is running a second edition of its one-day cybersecurity conference ‘Big SASIG’. The focus will be on resilience – preparing for, responding to, and recovering from cyber attacks.

The invitation-only event is on Wednesday, May 25 in the City of London; after a first edition held virtually in March 2021. Planned are presentations from industry figures; and workshops on how businesses should build resilience, how to see cybersecurity as a trigger, not a risk, and providing support up and down to the C-Suite.

Martin Smith MBE, pictured, is founder and chairman of The SASIG. He said: “Our community has been through a turbulent period that has seen a renewed focus on cybersecurity. Protecting data, remote working protocols and ensuring safety and security are top priorities.

“‘Big SASIG’ is the latest innovation to help cybersecurity professionals share experiences and learn from their peers and supporters. This 2nd edition of the ‘Big SASIG’ conference will see the community come back together in person.”

With all content being reviewed by the SASIG Independent Advisory Board, presentations will focus on highlighting the need for IT foundations to cope with fast-moving cybercriminal activity, as well as robust levels of employee security awareness to protect organisations from all angles.

Mark Walmsley, CISO at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is chairman of the SASIG Independent Advisory Board. He said: “At the core of ‘Big SASIG’ is peer-to-peer engagement at a high level. Facilitating informative, educational, and thought-provoking debates so that CISOs can share experiences and learn from each other. Doing business is a critical component of recovery from the pandemic, and we are excited at the prospect of this forum helping to create new opportunities for the upcoming year.”

The first edition ‘Big SASIG’ saw more than 500 participants, including CISOs and Security Directors from a cross-section of UK businesses, such as; Barclays, Cabinet Office, GlaxoSmithKline, HSBC, Microsoft, MoD, McLaren, npower, Telefonica UK. ‘Big SASIG’ is supported by industry firms Kaspersky, Verizon, Synack, Schroders, CybSafe, BSI, Mandiant, SentinelOne, Tessian and Secrutiny.

Visit: www.bigsasig.com.

Members of Big SASIG’s Independent Advisory Board include:

Mark Walmsley (Chairman), Global Chief Information Security Officer and Managing Director at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP;

Helen Rabe, Global CISO, Abcam;

Andrew Gould Detective Chief Superintendent, National Cybercrime Programme, National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC);

Mandy Haeburn-Little, CEO, Business Resilience International Management (BRIM);

Andrew Gudgeon OBE, Head of Enterprise Risk Management and Operational Risk (UKI), Zurich Insurance;

Jim Griffiths, Head of Information Security, Governance, Risk and Compliance, British Sugar;

Paul Norton, Founder and CEO, CyberHalo;

Sir Ian Andrews CBE, Vice-Chair National Preparedness Commission, formerly Chair UK Serious Organised Crime Agency and Senior Independent Director, NHS Digital; and

Steven Wilson, CEO, Cyber Defence Alliance (CDA).