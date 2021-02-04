In one of the most significant acquisitions in UK manned guarding of recent years, Bidvest Noonan has acquired Axis Group, the UK security, cleaning and front of house services contractor, for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1994 and employing 4,000 people, London-based Axis Group has combined revenues of about £120m. It comprises Axis Security, Axis Cleaning, and Acuity, which offers front of house management services. Axis has nine regional offices.

Bidvest Noonan, part of The Bidvest Group, offers outsourced services including security, cleaning, technical and ancillary services in the UK and Ireland. The company has expanded its services and footprint in the UK and Ireland in recent years through organic and acquisition-led growth, for a security and facilities management business of over 20,000 employees.

Bidvest Noonan’s annualised group revenues will now rise to over £500m, the firm says, over half from security services, making it the fourth largest provider of security services in the UK and number one in Ireland. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast and the City of London. This transaction means about 60pc of the Group’s revenues will originate in the UK, and the rest in Ireland.

Declan Doyle, CEO of Bidvest Noonan, said: “Axis is a great business supported by a team of excellent people. Its purchase represents the continued realisation of our strategy to grow our UK business and strengthen our position as a leading provider of security and facilities management services. We are very excited about the future prospects for the business and look forward to working with the team to build on their successes to date.”

Axis Group CEO Jonathan Levine is a long-time security industry man, having joined Axis in 2008, having been MD of First Security, and joining with senior colleagues from First. Axis security contract work includes London corporate offices, and shopping centres. Levine said: “Bidvest Noonan is a great partner for our business, committed to long-term growth and development of the company, as well as our 4,000 people. With a reputation for high-standards, excellent customer service and long-lasting, trust-based relationships with clients, their values and approach are highly complementary to our business and we look forward to working with them to continue delivering high-standards of service to our clients.”