As a change from pacing the show floor of IFSEC, how about watching some gratuitous violence against defenceless property? Doors (steel and timber), safes, grilles, fencing and padlocks.

LPCB Security Attack Testing will again run at next month’s IFSEC, at ExCel, London Docklands, between June 18 and 20, Tuesday to Thursday. This year sees eight security product manufacturers providing their LPCB certified products for BRE to put them through their paces. The companies having their products gone over are CLD Fencing, dormakaba, Jacksons Fencing, Kingsley Plastics, Assa Abloy, Sunray, Insafe, and Bradbury Group.

For a taster of last year’s action watch LPS 1175 security testing video. For which company is tested when over the three days, visit the BRE website.

The similar testing was on show at the ‘live test zone’ at the International Security Expo 2018, as featured in the February 2019 print issue of Professional Security magazine (‘Exhibitors let rip’). Picture by Mark Rowe; testers take on a CLD fence at that Expo at Olympia.

About the LPCB

LPCB, part of BRE Global, sets standards for fire and security products and services; and lists those approved in its free Red Book. Visit bregroup.com and www.redbooklive.com. As Stewart Plant of CLD pointed out, an approved company has to be audited twice a year and have the ISO 9001 management standard, so that products coming to market from the factory are of the same quality as product tested.

Or visit the fire safety exhibition FIREX next door to IFSEC, and meet BRE fire staff at the RedBook Pavilion (FX440) that’s surrounded by LPCB certified fire protection products. Also, FIREX seminars on the Wednesday, June 19 include speakers from BRE:

Time: 11:55 – 12:25

Title: Upskilling and determining competency through training and qualifications

Speaker: Richard Colwell

Time: 12:30 – 13:00

Title: The development of tests to assess the performance of video detectors

Synopsis: This presentation explores the development of test methods to assess the performance of video smoke and video flame detectors. The successful development of methods for testing these types of detectors on the bench and to full size fire paves the way for the drafting of a standard to certify these complex systems supporting their increased use.

Speaker: Raman Chagger

Time: 14:40 – 15:10

Title: Identifying causes and proposing ways to reduce fire fatalities and serious fire injuries in Scotland

Synopsis: This presentation will explore some of the preliminary findings from a collaborative research study to identify the causes of fire injuries and fatalities in Scotland. By analysing data from the Incident Recording System used by Fire and Rescue Services to record all incidents attended a number of recommendations have been proposed that using technology can potentially help to reduce these.

Speaker: Raman Chagger