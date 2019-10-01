Arc Monitoring turns 20 this year, having been offering CCTV and alarm monitoring to the security industry since 1999.

Based in Bristol, the independent NSI Gold ARC provides their services to security installers across the UK and Ireland. The business began in a spare bedroom in Bristol. Since those modest beginnings the company says that the centre has grown steadily year on year, consistently winning sites to monitor and as a result moving into bigger premises three times.

Arc added National Security Inspectorate (NSI) approval for CCTV and alarm monitoring in 2012, and BSIA membership followed soon after. The company also is an ACS (Approved Contractor Scheme) approved company with the Security Industry Authority, to comply with SIA licencing requirements. Arc now has 38 employees and with the recent increase in business, there are plans for further recruitment.

MD Jonathan Sturley says: “I’ve always maintained the people at Arc are our greatest asset. To provide our quality monitoring 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, requires dedication and commitment from all to ensure consistently good service levels. It truly is a team effort!”

For details on how monitoring services call Arc on 0344 933 9999 or email sales@arcmon.com.