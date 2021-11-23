Arc Monitoring joins SbD

Arc Monitoring, the Bristol-based provider of CCTV and alarm monitoring security, has joined Secured by Design, the UK official police security scheme.

Sian Doherty, Managing Director of Arc, said: “We are delighted to have become a member company of Secured by Design. We have always prided ourselves on our high level of service whilst meeting or exceeding industry standards. Becoming a member means that our commitment to the security industry is recognised and demonstrable. We are looking forward to our continued partnership with Secured by Design over the coming years.”

And Hazel Goss of Secured by Design said: “It has been a pleasure to sign contracts with ARC Monitoring and have them as members of Secured by Design. They offer various alarm monitoring security solutions for both businesses and homeowners. I am looking forward to many years working alongside them.”

About Arc

Set up in 1999, Arc Monitoring is an NSI Gold Approved CCTV Monitoring & Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC). The company works with installers, as well as supporting asset managers and facilities management companies. They’re compliant to the British Standards BS5979 and BS8418, that cover ARCs, and installation and remote monitoring of detector-activated CCTV systems. Visit www.arcmon.com.