Traditionally, retail stores have used an assortment of tags and labels on merchandise; most of the security devices were designed for an entirely different set of products, says the manufacturer of loss prevention tagging Checkpoint Systems. Apparel retailers have recognised that in some instances merchandise and textiles can be damaged. Checkpoint Systems has developed a new anti-theft product, Mini NeedleLok.

It’s designed the makers say to protect all types of garments, including very thin fabric, as a one-piece solution. It’s to deter thieves while preventing damage that would usually occur on application of pinned security tags. While other products on the market feature a hinged mechanism which can snag and rip textiles, Mini NeedleLok uses a needle in place of a separate pin, which separates the fibres rather than breaking through them. This allows store assistants to gently spread fabric threads on application to avoid leaving a visible hole after removal.

To reduce time spent on tagging in-store, the Mini NeedleLok mechanical design allows the makers say quick and easy application, whilst the product’s wide opening also allows freedom of placement anywhere on the garment. As for self-checkout, the device can be removed at the point-of-sale, thanks to its single-piece design and wide opening. It also eliminates the risk of damage to the merchandise, or injury to the customer, as the needle is never exposed, the firm adds.

As many purchase decisions are made at the shelf, Mini NeedleLok has been designed with display in mind. Its sleek look and smart black colour ensures it doesn’t impede on the garment’s aesthetics. For those retailers wishing to take their visual merchandising a step further, the product can also be customised, from adding a logo to a bespoke colourway that matches the company’s branding.

Irene Fernandez, Product Management Europe at Checkpoint Systems, said: “We’re more customer focused than we have ever been in our history, which is demonstrated through the diverse range of solutions that we now offer retailers across a variety of markets. With the Mini NeedleLok, we took our existing technologies and created a product that fits our apparel customers’ requirements – an effective anti-theft solution that protects merchandise, with the added benefit of being customisable. This is ideal for fashion brands where aesthetic is crucial to their identity.”

