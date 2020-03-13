BT has launched its Security Advisory Services practice, the latest of its cyber security offerings. The telecoms firm says that the practice will offer strategic security guidance and solutions, reflecting the market demand and a complex cyber security landscape.

This BT arm will be led by Tris Morgan, with about 300 staff based worldwide. They will be supported by the wider BT Security team, which protects BT against 125,000 cyber-attacks per month and provides cyber security to consumers, governments and businesses. The practice will help organisations at all stages of their security ‘journey’ to assess and test defences, and if necessary upgrading their protections to combat the latest threats and trends.

Kevin Brown, Managing Director of BT Security, pictured, said: “The creation of the Advisory Services practice is the next step in BT Security’s strategy. It recognises that the optimal way to safeguard any organisation is through a continual and strategic evolution of their security posture. Tris brings a wealth of experience of providing advanced cyber solutions and guidance to both the public and private sector, making him ideally placed to provide the strategic direction that organisations are looking for.”

The services cover four categories: cyber threat; zero trust; governance, risk and compliance; and cloud security. Advisory Services will also offer solutions targeted at a number of specific industries and geographies, such as companies looking to securely expand into high-growth markets, or those looking to safely adopt more automation and IoT (Internet of Things). BT Security’s ethical hacking team will also move into the new practice, offering penetration testing services.