Advent IM double on shortlist

At the information security awareness consultancy Advent IM, two team members have made the shortlist for the ‘British Ex-Forces in Business Awards, 2021’, a celebration of veterans in a second career. Mike Gillespie, Managing Director & Co Founder of Advent IM has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Business Leader of the Year (SME) award, while Managing Consultant Dave Wharton, pictured, has made the shortlist for Role Model of the Year Category.

Mike joined the RAMC (Royal Army Medical Corps) in 1989, leaving in 1998, to pursue a career in ICT and Information Management. Since 2002, Advent has gone from two people with a laptop to a £3.5m turnover company with 19 employees.

Dave joined Advent IM from the RAF in 2009 as a Security Consultant. In 2018, Dave was promoted to Managing Consultant with responsibility for the consultancy team. Under Dave’s leadership, the team has doubled in size and he is also responsible for other outsourced consultants brought in during busy periods.

Since launching in 2018, the awards have sought to counter misconceptions that disadvantage veterans in the workplace. In a study by SSAFA, the UK Armed Forces charity, a third of UK hirers said they’d feel reluctant hiring someone who served in the military, and just 48pc of workers said they would feel comfortable working with a service leaver. Hence the Ex-Forces in Business Awards cultivate a more positive veterans’ narrative to business. By showing how military skills and values help enable business success, they demonstrate the strong value employers gain by supporting the transition of servicemen and women.

This year’s UK shortlist exhibits the second-career achievements of over 180 veterans and reservists, whittled down from a record 600 nominations. Lieut General Sir Andrew Gregory, CEO at SSAFA, Official Charity Partner of the awards, said: “Many congratulations to everybody who has been shortlisted for the 2021 British Ex-Forces in Business Awards. SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, is very proud to be associated with this important programme, which celebrates veteran employment and increases visibility of business role models for servicemen and women.

“As a former Chief of Defence People, and now Chief Executive at an Armed Forces charity which operates a mentoring scheme amongst other vital services, I am very aware of the challenges that can be faced by service leavers during their transition, and role models are crucial. It is heartening to see such a large volume and breadth of employers acknowledging the skills and values of those who have served their country.”

The winner of each category will be announced and celebrated at a ceremony on Thursday, December 2, in the InterContinental London – The O2 at Greenwich. In attendance will be over 1,000 business and military leaders, expected to represent over 400 UK employers. The broadcaster Jacqui Oatley MBE will host the night, and introduce live entertainment and guest speakers, including the double Olympic rowing champion Major Heather Stanning OBE.

Visit exforcesinbusiness.co.uk/.