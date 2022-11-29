Entries are open for those exhibiting at the invite-only Security & Policing 2023 show, to enter the ADS Security Innovation Award 2023, now in its 18th year.

To enter, you must be exhibiting at Security & Policing 2023, you must be a UK registered company, products and services must have been brought to market in the last two years, examples of Government or commercial customer using the product must be provided, and the product or service must be developed within the UK, and by your organisation.

Entries are judged against four criteria: innovation, uniqueness in the market, market demand and clear impact on addressing security and resilience issues.

Up to six finalists of the 2023 award will get enhanced visibility at the 2023 event, including a prime slot in the Fusion Forum at Security & Policing, and presentation of the award by a senior official. Entries must be submitted via the application on the official event website by 5pm on Tuesday, January 31. Entrants will be notified of their result in February.

Last year saw ADS member TapSOS win, for its just tap emergency application, which enables non-verbal communications to the emergency services for those with physical, medical or situational barriers.

ADS Director Security, Jon Gray said: “In an evolving threat landscape, the ADS Security and Innovation Awards showcase and celebrate the outstanding innovation, value and dedication of UK companies operating in the Security and Resilience sector.

“The UK Security and Resilience sector grows year on year, and agile companies delivering innovative capabilities and services are a crucial asset to the sector. I look forward to learning about the exceptional work of all applicants and encourage all UK companies to enter, small or large.”

ADS meanwhile has its annual dinner in London on January 31.

About Security & Policing 2023

The exhibition runs at Farnborough from March 14 to 16, visited by police and governmental and other invited security and counter-terror managers; hosted by the Home Office’s Joint Security & Resilience Centre (JSaRC). Visit https://www.securityandpolicing.co.uk/.