Accolades for Zitko

The specialist fire and security recruitment company Zitko reports that it’s won a series of accolades over October. Recruiter Insider’s customer service metrics, collected throughout the recruitment process, placed the company number one for candidate experience in Q3.

Consultancies choose Recruiter Insider to support performance management. It collects feedback on key criteria, via email surveys, from candidates and hiring managers. Zitko’s overall score of 93pc placed it comfortably in first place, with Sales Division Director, Dave Geddes, also winning in the Client Experience – Consultant category.

Zitko has been nominated for awards in four categories of the Fire & Security Excellence Awards, the industry ‘Oscars’, decided by a judging panel – announced on November 23 at the London Hilton on Park Lane. This year’s nominations are in: ‘Lockdown Hero’; ‘Customer Care Initiative’; ‘Security Partnering Initiative’; ‘Security Training Initiative’.

MD George Zitko, pictured, says: “This is great recognition for all the work the team’s put in through some extraordinarily challenging times for the industry. We stayed open throughout the pandemic to support employers and candidates in areas such as virtual onboarding, outplacement and online training. And we found time to launch Zitko Talent, our new ‘train and deploy’ initiative aimed at solving the industry’s endemic skill shortages. I’m delighted we’ve been recognised for it.”

And last but not least, the recruitment database supplier, Vincere, awarded Zitko its Best Client Experience award.

Visit www.zitko.co.uk.