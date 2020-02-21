This year’s 2020 ACS Pacesetters Security Officer of Distinction Awards Lunch is on Wednesday, June 3, at Royal Windsor Racecourse. Guest speaker is Ian Todd FRSA, FCMI, pictured, the Chief Executive of the UK regulator the Security Industry Authority (SIA).

As in previous years at the same venue, the awards reward and celebrate front-line security staff who have carried out exceptional actions while on duty. Ian has agreed to present the awards to the successful officers.

As the seventh year of the Awards Lunch, as ever it is an opportunity to recognise officers who have gone ‘above and beyond’; and to network with colleagues in the security industry.

The day’s main sponsor is Broadstone-Engage as sponsor of the individual Security Officer of Distinction Awards. ACS Pacesetters thank the following sponsors who will also be joining the lunch and presenting the company awards: MIT Ventures Ltd, Security & Vetting Solutions Ltd, SSAIB, Sutton Specialist Risks Ltd and TrackTik.

Each lunch raises funds for charity with a raffle and, for a second year, organisers are supporting the Felix Fund Bomb Disposal Charity, a small charity based in Oxfordshire. A sum of £1835 was raised in May 2019.

About the ACS Pacesetters

The scheme promotes the security guarding companies who are SIA approved contractors and have a score in the top 15 per cent of all accredited companies. The SIA’s Approved Contractor Scheme (ACS) provides a hallmark of quality within the private security industry. Visit www.acspacesetters.co.uk.