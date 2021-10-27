YMCA Heart of England updates video

YMCA Heart of England has updated video systems across its sites in Birmingham, Solihull, Rugby and Coventry. Part of the international YMCA movement, YMCA Heart of England supports local people, including vulnerable groups, with services from housing to youth services.

The installer Unison Integrated Technology was asked to replace YMCA’s poorly performing mix-and-match surveillance systems, incorporating elements from various vendors, with DirectIP products from IDIS. IDIS says that YMCA selected it because the single-source model offers compatibility, ease of installation, lower up-front costs, and tech support, making for lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

At the YMCA Birmingham centre, for example, the video has been replaced by DirectIP comprising a 32-channel network video recorder (NVR); 19 Full-HD vandal-resistant infra-red (IR) domes; and 11 Full-HD IR bullet cameras. The project was completed without interruption to day-to-day activity at the centre.

The 2.8mm fixed lens 2MP dome and bullet cameras, with true wide dynamic range (WDR) and IR LED, were set up to capture images of the building exteriors, entrances and internal corridors and communal areas day and night. And the 4K NVR delivers throughput of up to 960ips real-time recording and live monitoring.

Unison also opted to replace the legacy cabling, upgrading to a future-proofed Cat6. This new infrastructure will allow YMCA to have increased video resolutions in the future, and adopt IDIS Deep Learning Analytics for a range of automated detection functions that trigger alarms and notifications. The license-free IDIS Center video management software (VMS) gives staff and authorised volunteers an intuitive interface to manage devices, carry out live monitoring and retrieve footage, while configuring user permissions to provide team members with appropriate role-based access rights.

Matthew Rodden, Director at Birmingham-based Unison, says: “YMCA Heart of England were so impressed with the results we delivered at their Birmingham centre they then asked us to upgrade all their premises across the whole region.”

The project was completed in four weeks. Reducing waste and costs further, a number of third-party legacy cameras were retained to operate under the IDIS Center VMS. Reiss Spear, Sales Manager, IDIS Europe, pictured, says: “We are delighted that IDIS technology has proved to be the best solution for YMCA, with competitive up-front pricing and the low ongoing lifecycle costs.”

