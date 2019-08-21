Chichester Cathedral has stood at the centre of the Sussex town for centuries. Any works needed to consider the sensitivities of such a historic building (actually largely under covering this year for restoration work).

The cathedral sought to upgrade CCTV for its retail area. It contacted Envisage Technology Ltd who recommended Comelit’s four camera wireless CCTV. Staff now have access to monitors by the till points that also act as a visual deterrent.

Kevin Brown, Managing Director of Hampshire-based Envisage said: “Chichester Cathedral is one of the most prestigious visitor sites in West Sussex. Comelit’s wireless CCTV specification, coming from such a renowned brand, provided the necessary infrastructure to embrace the need for delicate installation, minimising the need to run cables, and still provide the high-quality footage. We can support the ongoing maintenance process to ensue volunteers, customers and staff are kept safe and secure.”

Comelit says that its four camera wireless CCTV system was installed outside of opening hours to avoid disruption. Tim Edmonds, Comeilt CCTV Manager added: “The retail area, established in such a significant Cathedral is a great example of how Comelit’s wireless CCTV system can be used to protect any environment. Working with Envisage, the solution was presented as a simple, yet effective option, installed with absolutely no impact on the surrounding building. The result is a powerful visual deterrent and peace of mind that staff in store, and in back offices can keep an eye on operations quickly and easily, on a 24-7-365 basis.”

