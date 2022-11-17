Week against knife crime

Operation Sceptre, a national police effort to tackle knife crime, runs this week. All 43 forces and the specialist force covering the railways, British Transport Police are looking to target the root causes of knife crime, police say: hence education, engagement and prevention work besides enforcement.

National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) lead for knife crime, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty, said: “The impact of knife crime on individuals, families and communities is truly devastating and long lasting. While the causes and drivers of knife crime are complex, early intervention and putting in place measures to tackle the root causes are absolutely essential.

“Reducing knife crime remains a priority and policing plays a pivotal role in enforcement activity, but we can’t do it alone. By working together with our partners and supporting communities we know that we can be more effective, responsive and take steps to prevent young people carrying knives.

“Officers and staff work tirelessly every day to tackle knife crime and this week, Operation Sceptre will intensify that action. We want to ensure that knives do not make it onto our streets and we keep our communities safe.”

Around the country

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) report over 10,000 weapons seized across the force area since 2019.

Superintendent Caroline Hemingway, GMP’s knife crime lead, said: “The impact that knife crime has is truly devastating and affects everyone – from individuals and families to our communities.

“Sadly we have seen a number of recent incidents where young people have lost their lives due to knife crime. In an instant, many lives have been affected due to the careless actions and thoughts of a few.

“Intensification weeks such as Operation Sceptre see us working alongside our partners and focusing our resources accordingly, however our commitment to tackling knife crime is a priority throughout the year. We will not stop until our communities feel safe where they live without fear of being threatened or feel vulnerable due to the actions of others.

“We are committed to proactively targeting knife crime hotspots within the community using stop search – where appropriate, weapons sweeps, knife arches, and covert and overt policing deployments, and investigative work to target those involved with knife crime.”

On their launch of Sceptre, Northumbria Police highlighted the work of the Connor Brown Trust with young people to educate them on the impact knife crime has on families, friends, and communities. He was fatally stabbed in an alleyway in the city centre while on a night out in February 2019. As in other areas, surrender bins are in place at seven Northumbria Police stations until November 20.

In Liverpool, Sceptre has coincided with the one-year anniversary of 12-year-old Ava White’s death after she was stabbed on School Lane by a 14-year-old boy in the city centre. Merseyside Police work includes open land searches, stop searches, high visibility and plain clothed patrols, weapon sweeps and work with partners: schools, youth clubs, retailers, probation, charities and the medical profession, said Supt Phil Mullally.

Hampshire Police are again working with Border Force on intelligence shared about those who are importing knives into England and Wales. Like other forces, Hampshire’s works with a local VRU (Violence Reduction Unit) for ‘a fully joined up approach to violence reduction’, said Chief Insp John Halfacre, the knife crime lead for Hampshire and Isle of Wight. He said: “There can be few things in policing more important than reducing the terrible harm and impact caused by the criminal use of knives and blades, and as the tactical lead for knife crime I am dedicated to do all I can to help reduce knife crime and the impact it has on communities.”

And Cheshire Police have partnered with their local rugby union club Sale Sharks. Chief Inspector Sarah Heath, Cheshire’s knife crime lead, said: “Such established sporting role models are proven to be successful in engaging with young people on such important matters.” Sale first teamers will be appearing in pictures and videos on the club’s social media channels; posters promoting the key messages of the campaign will appear in the clubhouses of the Sharks’ ‘100 Club’ clubs in the county; and police will deliver a presentation to the Sharks’ under 17s and under 18s squads.