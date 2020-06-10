Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) is a housing association covering London and the south-east. It has a head office in Kings Cross, and 1500 office-based staff.

The housing body’s visual data partner Cloudview, is supplying its specialist systems for the St Albans-based security installer Amthal to fit across the network. That does away with the need for digital video recorders and allows authorised staff remote access for management or evidential footage stored as required.

Suki Kahlon, Office Services Manager, Central Services for NHG says: “The need to update CCTV systems to ensure compliance with latest GDPR regulations was of paramount importance, both for the Notting Hill Genesis team, and also our residents and their safety. Partnering with Cloudview and later with Amthal who understand our working environment, is of great assurance. Both operated to enable a scalable upgrade programme of works across our office base and housing developments. Essentially our ambition is that wherever we have CCTV systems in place, we want to upgrade to the cloud and bring our networks together in a centrally managed, visual data infrastructure. The Cloudview solution has been well received by building managers and authorised personnel, and being simple to install with Amthal minimising downtime, provides remote access across our housing portfolio as and when required for all our safety and security.”

So far Notting Hill Genesis, with Amthal’s installation and maintenance engineers have completed the install at its head office in N1 and west London office in Hammersmith, alongside new housing developments.

The new surveillance technology can offer alerts when action is required, based on what is identified as a threat. Visual data can be accessed anywhere at any time on any device and shared, and saved for up to 12 months if required, with 30 day delete options as standard to comply with GDPR. It is only accessible by authorised personnel all with audit control , for GDPR compliance.

Stephen Bates, CEO of Cloudview added: “Notting Hill Genesis is committed to providing safe and secure communities for residents to thrive. And equally it is very clear on its responsibilities to its team, who are at the heart of these communities. The need for smart surveillance technology, that can be centrally managed is integral, and we were delighted to offer a solution that could bring these requirements together. With the help of Amthal, we could enable a seamless installation process between all Notting Hill Genesis’ offices and housing developments.”