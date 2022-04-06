VAWG document

Police have published a framework setting out how they will measure the impact of the policing Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) framework as published in December.

The document by the College of Policing, with the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) comes with a foreword by Deputy Chief Constable Maggie Blyth, then lists the objectives; trust and confidence, ‘relentless perpetrator pursuit’, and ‘safe spaces’. As the document acknowledges, it’s a first for UK policing to collect data nationally on VAWG.

First must come a baseline, to measure progress against; “To do this, we will need to consult further with government, policing, the VAWG sector and other experts to ensure that our intended outcomes are the right ones. Outcomes will be included in the second performance report published in May 2023,” the document states. Among what the document contains; whether policing is ‘challenging and addressing sexism and misogyny within its own workforce’, how women feel about police response, as part of the public’s confidence in police; what police does with reports; and how promptly the police act under the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (DVDS).

The document states: “It is critical that we set ambitious outcomes for improved policing and that we measure our progress against them. We are committed to doing this in a way that empowers all those with a stake in our work to access this information, scrutinise our progress and hold us to account. By sharing performance data openly, we will be able to work collaboratively to solve any problems in implementation or progress. We will also use performance data to refine our framework if we see that a particular action is not having the intended effect.”

Of particular interest to private security managers may be ‘safer spaces’, and ‘riskiest’ spaces, whether online, private or public, including reports taken through the StreetSafe app. Police promise ‘a preventative problem solving response’ to ‘riskiest spaces’.

