UK OSPAs 2022 finalists

A panel of 28 from across the security industry has listed the finalists of the 2022 UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs). The organisers Perpetuity report that the 2022 OSPAs have attracted more submissions and greater diversity than ever. Many very impressive nominations narrowly missed out, the judges stressed.

Prof Martin Gill, Founder of the OSPAs and of the consultancy Perpetuity Research, said: “This year’s finalists exemplify the values of the OSPAs. Each one of them has demonstrated outstanding performance in an area of security, be it a company, individual, team, initiative, product or service. All those that were nominated should feel very proud that they were put forward for an OSPA; regardless of whether they have reached finalist status. The competition was very tough this year.”

A ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award sponsored by the Security Institute is to be announced at the UK OSPAs dinner. Winners will be announced on Thursday, February 24, at a black-tie dinner to be hosted by quiz-master, presenter and stand-up comedian – Paul Sinha (known from ITV as the ‘Sinnerman’ from The Chase) – at the Royal Lancaster Hotel London. A Thought Leadership Summit, organised in association with the National Security Inspectorate (NSI), will run earlier in the day. The full programme will be available to view soon on the OSPAs website. The UK OSPAs is sponsored by the software provider TEAM Software.

The finalists are:

Outstanding In-House Security Manager/Director – sponsored by Bidvest Noonan

Terry Branch – Imperial College

Tony Chebrika – Peel Land & Property (pictured at MediaCity, Salford; featured in the December 2021 print edition of Professional Security magazine)

Ross Harvey – Fuse Systems

Leighton Jones – Savills

Bob Kirton – Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Laurence Perkins – University of Leicester

David Salisbury – Zicam

Outstanding Contract Security Manager/Director – sponsored by Altia

Keith Denton – Corps Security

Russell Keddie – Mitie

Russel Kerr – SecuriGroup

Martin Malloy – Allied Universal

Chris Middleton – ABM UK

Daniel Pike – Corps Security

Nathan Quinn – Mitie

Jessica Spencer – FGH Security

Mark Taylor – Mitie

Seetan Varsani – Corps Security

Outstanding Security Team – sponsored by TrackTik

New Square Team – ABM UK

Shakespeare’s Globe Team – Bidvest Noonan

Billy Robinson and Dolton Adams – Capricorn Security Group

Gunwharf Quays Team – Incentive FM

B&Q Detective Team – Mitie

Sainsbury’s Security Operations Centre: Police & Partnership Team – Mitie

Victoria Leeds Team – Mitie

P&O Hull Team – Profile Security Services

Valero Energy Team – Profile Security Services

COVID-19 Team – Sodexo

Outstanding Contract Security Company (Guarding) – sponsored by Team Software

Adept Corporate Services

CIS Security

Corps Security

Dardan Security

First Response Group

Land Sheriffs

Mitie Security

SecuriGroup

Sight & Sound Security

STM Group (UK)

Outstanding Security Consultant – sponsored by CIS Security

Blackstone Consultancy

BRIM: Business Resilience International Management

Buro Happold Security Consulting

National Vehicle Threat Mitigation Unit – Counter Terror Policing HQ

Jason Gilbert – CDS Defence and Security

IJA (Ian Johnson Associates Limited)

Milne Management

Sibylline

Outstanding Customer Service Initiative

TIS-WAS Card – Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Croma PROtouch – Croma PROception

Technical Support initiative – CSL

Voice Biometric Initiative – NatWest

Mitie & HMRC Collaboration Initiative

Project Zeal – Mitie

Sainsbury’s Security Operations Centre: Crime Intelligence Team – Mitie

Sainsbury’s Security Operations Centre – Mitie

Sentinel Helpdesk Team – Network Rail and Mitie

MTR Elizabeth Line Contract – STM Group (UK)

Outstanding Security Training Initiative – sponsored by Skills for Security

There For You Programme – Allied Universal (Europe)

Security Training Initiative – AWE Security Training Team

Virtual Reality Training – Corps Security

Cybersecurity Awareness Initiative – Covea Insurance

Mental Health First Aid Training – Alan Thresher, G4S

Being Human Online Training Programme – IFPO UK and Ireland with Ethos Farm

Store Detective Accreditation – Clare Johnson & Paul Graham – Mitie

Think, Check, Act Awareness Programme – National Grids Security Awareness and Training Team

Glasgow Education Services Cybersecurity Training for Secondary Schools – Police Scotland Cybercrime Harm Prevention Team

Zitko Talent Training Programme – Zitko Group

Outstanding Security Installer/Integrator – sponsored by NSI

Accessium UK

Herongrange Group

Kings Secure Technologies

Lazerbeam Fire and Security

Mitie Fire & Security Systems

SecuriGroup Systems

Sicuro UK

Outstanding Event Security Team – sponsored by Lodge Service

G7 Summit Team – Atalian Servest

Edinburgh International Conference Centre Team – Croma Vigilant

Events and Festivals Team – FGH

COVID-19 Response Teams – G4S Events

Open Golf Championship 2021 Security Team – STM Group (UK)

Nightingale Hospital and Mayoral Elections Support Teams – Wilson James

Outstanding Security Partnership – sponsored by Police Crime Prevention Initiatives

Birmingham City Centre Partnership – Mitie and West Midlands Police

CDS Defence & Security; Cyber Security and Information Assurance Partnership with North Tower Consulting

City of London Police and Lloyds Banking Group Partnership

City Security Council

Civilian Guard Force & Sellafield

ECHO and National Police Chiefs’ Council

Kings Secure Technologies and Hermes UK

Mitie Project Echo Team and the Home Office

Profile Security Services and Valero Energy

Project Zeal – Mitie, Co-op and Nottinghamshire Police

Outstanding New Security Product

eAccess – Accessium UK

eCypher – Accessium UK

Essential IP – BT Redcare

GSAT Training – CAMOR

Miti-Gate®R – Cova Security Gates

MiniAir 2 – CSL Group

Adaptive Thresholds – Gallagher

Merlin X – Mitie

COVID-19 reporting service – Securitas Intelligence Unit

SmartTag – SmartWater

Outstanding Security Equipment Manufacturer – sponsored by International Security Expo/The Security Event

Accessium UK

BT Redcare

CLD Fencing Systems

Gallagher

Heald

IDIS Europe

Paxton

Warrior Doors

Outstanding Security Officer – sponsored by Corps Security

Hasan Afzal – Atlas Security

Shona DePledge – Mitie

Dion Henry – Mitie

Gregory Ihionvien – Bidvest Noonan

Majid Khan – Westgrove Group

John Mckinnie – Mitie

Denise Phillips – Westgrove Group

Youcef Saadi – FGH Security

Paul Sanchez – Croma PROception

Carl Thomas – Mitie

Outstanding Young Security Professional – sponsored by ADS

Dominic Barratt – Warrior Doors

James Barth – Sibylline

James Bradley – Mitie

Victoria Brookes – Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Chloe Manners – AWE

Laurence Perkins – University of Leicester

Ana Rita Pernes – FGH Security

Daniel Pike – Corps Security

Tom Tahany – Blackstone Consultancy

Luke Toker – Churchill Group

Outstanding Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative – sponsored by Assist Group and supported by the Security Commonwealth

AWE Security D&I Collaboration

Corps Together Campaign – Corps Security

UK & Ireland Team – ICTS

Mind the Gap – Women in Security – Lloyds Banking Group

Count Me In – Mitie L & D Department

Diversity & Inclusion Team – Securitas UK

Security Institute Inclusive Security Special Interest Group ISSIG

Sodexo Women in Security

Support, Trust, Manage Vision – STM Group (UK)

Zitko Talent – Zitko Group.