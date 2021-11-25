UK OSPAs 2022 finalists

- News
- Products
- Companies
- Magazine
- Advertising
- Reviews
- Jobs
- Videos
- Gallery
- Events
- Security TWENTY
- Women in Security
A panel of 28 from across the security industry has listed the finalists of the 2022 UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs). The organisers Perpetuity report that the 2022 OSPAs have attracted more submissions and greater diversity than ever. Many very impressive nominations narrowly missed out, the judges stressed.
Prof Martin Gill, Founder of the OSPAs and of the consultancy Perpetuity Research, said: “This year’s finalists exemplify the values of the OSPAs. Each one of them has demonstrated outstanding performance in an area of security, be it a company, individual, team, initiative, product or service. All those that were nominated should feel very proud that they were put forward for an OSPA; regardless of whether they have reached finalist status. The competition was very tough this year.”
A ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award sponsored by the Security Institute is to be announced at the UK OSPAs dinner. Winners will be announced on Thursday, February 24, at a black-tie dinner to be hosted by quiz-master, presenter and stand-up comedian – Paul Sinha (known from ITV as the ‘Sinnerman’ from The Chase) – at the Royal Lancaster Hotel London. A Thought Leadership Summit, organised in association with the National Security Inspectorate (NSI), will run earlier in the day. The full programme will be available to view soon on the OSPAs website. The UK OSPAs is sponsored by the software provider TEAM Software.
The finalists are:
Outstanding In-House Security Manager/Director – sponsored by Bidvest Noonan
Terry Branch – Imperial College
Tony Chebrika – Peel Land & Property (pictured at MediaCity, Salford; featured in the December 2021 print edition of Professional Security magazine)
Ross Harvey – Fuse Systems
Leighton Jones – Savills
Bob Kirton – Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Laurence Perkins – University of Leicester
David Salisbury – Zicam
Outstanding Contract Security Manager/Director – sponsored by Altia
Keith Denton – Corps Security
Russell Keddie – Mitie
Russel Kerr – SecuriGroup
Martin Malloy – Allied Universal
Chris Middleton – ABM UK
Daniel Pike – Corps Security
Nathan Quinn – Mitie
Jessica Spencer – FGH Security
Mark Taylor – Mitie
Seetan Varsani – Corps Security
Outstanding Security Team – sponsored by TrackTik
New Square Team – ABM UK
Shakespeare’s Globe Team – Bidvest Noonan
Billy Robinson and Dolton Adams – Capricorn Security Group
Gunwharf Quays Team – Incentive FM
B&Q Detective Team – Mitie
Sainsbury’s Security Operations Centre: Police & Partnership Team – Mitie
Victoria Leeds Team – Mitie
P&O Hull Team – Profile Security Services
Valero Energy Team – Profile Security Services
COVID-19 Team – Sodexo
Outstanding Contract Security Company (Guarding) – sponsored by Team Software
Adept Corporate Services
CIS Security
Corps Security
Dardan Security
First Response Group
Land Sheriffs
Mitie Security
SecuriGroup
Sight & Sound Security
STM Group (UK)
Outstanding Security Consultant – sponsored by CIS Security
Blackstone Consultancy
BRIM: Business Resilience International Management
Buro Happold Security Consulting
National Vehicle Threat Mitigation Unit – Counter Terror Policing HQ
Jason Gilbert – CDS Defence and Security
IJA (Ian Johnson Associates Limited)
Milne Management
Sibylline
Outstanding Customer Service Initiative
TIS-WAS Card – Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Croma PROtouch – Croma PROception
Technical Support initiative – CSL
Voice Biometric Initiative – NatWest
Mitie & HMRC Collaboration Initiative
Project Zeal – Mitie
Sainsbury’s Security Operations Centre: Crime Intelligence Team – Mitie
Sainsbury’s Security Operations Centre – Mitie
Sentinel Helpdesk Team – Network Rail and Mitie
MTR Elizabeth Line Contract – STM Group (UK)
Outstanding Security Training Initiative – sponsored by Skills for Security
There For You Programme – Allied Universal (Europe)
Security Training Initiative – AWE Security Training Team
Virtual Reality Training – Corps Security
Cybersecurity Awareness Initiative – Covea Insurance
Mental Health First Aid Training – Alan Thresher, G4S
Being Human Online Training Programme – IFPO UK and Ireland with Ethos Farm
Store Detective Accreditation – Clare Johnson & Paul Graham – Mitie
Think, Check, Act Awareness Programme – National Grids Security Awareness and Training Team
Glasgow Education Services Cybersecurity Training for Secondary Schools – Police Scotland Cybercrime Harm Prevention Team
Zitko Talent Training Programme – Zitko Group
Outstanding Security Installer/Integrator – sponsored by NSI
Accessium UK
Herongrange Group
Kings Secure Technologies
Lazerbeam Fire and Security
Mitie Fire & Security Systems
SecuriGroup Systems
Sicuro UK
Outstanding Event Security Team – sponsored by Lodge Service
G7 Summit Team – Atalian Servest
Edinburgh International Conference Centre Team – Croma Vigilant
Events and Festivals Team – FGH
COVID-19 Response Teams – G4S Events
Open Golf Championship 2021 Security Team – STM Group (UK)
Nightingale Hospital and Mayoral Elections Support Teams – Wilson James
Outstanding Security Partnership – sponsored by Police Crime Prevention Initiatives
Birmingham City Centre Partnership – Mitie and West Midlands Police
CDS Defence & Security; Cyber Security and Information Assurance Partnership with North Tower Consulting
City of London Police and Lloyds Banking Group Partnership
City Security Council
Civilian Guard Force & Sellafield
ECHO and National Police Chiefs’ Council
Kings Secure Technologies and Hermes UK
Mitie Project Echo Team and the Home Office
Profile Security Services and Valero Energy
Project Zeal – Mitie, Co-op and Nottinghamshire Police
Outstanding New Security Product
eAccess – Accessium UK
eCypher – Accessium UK
Essential IP – BT Redcare
GSAT Training – CAMOR
Miti-Gate®R – Cova Security Gates
MiniAir 2 – CSL Group
Adaptive Thresholds – Gallagher
Merlin X – Mitie
COVID-19 reporting service – Securitas Intelligence Unit
SmartTag – SmartWater
Outstanding Security Equipment Manufacturer – sponsored by International Security Expo/The Security Event
Accessium UK
BT Redcare
CLD Fencing Systems
Gallagher
Heald
IDIS Europe
Paxton
Warrior Doors
Outstanding Security Officer – sponsored by Corps Security
Hasan Afzal – Atlas Security
Shona DePledge – Mitie
Dion Henry – Mitie
Gregory Ihionvien – Bidvest Noonan
Majid Khan – Westgrove Group
John Mckinnie – Mitie
Denise Phillips – Westgrove Group
Youcef Saadi – FGH Security
Paul Sanchez – Croma PROception
Carl Thomas – Mitie
Outstanding Young Security Professional – sponsored by ADS
Dominic Barratt – Warrior Doors
James Barth – Sibylline
James Bradley – Mitie
Victoria Brookes – Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
Chloe Manners – AWE
Laurence Perkins – University of Leicester
Ana Rita Pernes – FGH Security
Daniel Pike – Corps Security
Tom Tahany – Blackstone Consultancy
Luke Toker – Churchill Group
Outstanding Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative – sponsored by Assist Group and supported by the Security Commonwealth
AWE Security D&I Collaboration
Corps Together Campaign – Corps Security
UK & Ireland Team – ICTS
Mind the Gap – Women in Security – Lloyds Banking Group
Count Me In – Mitie L & D Department
Diversity & Inclusion Team – Securitas UK
Security Institute Inclusive Security Special Interest Group ISSIG
Sodexo Women in Security
Support, Trust, Manage Vision – STM Group (UK)
Zitko Talent – Zitko Group.