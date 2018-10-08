A videowall supplied by Ultimate Visual Solutions (UVS) is part of a new security control room at intu Trafford Centre. Burnley-based UVS, formerly eyevis UK, provides video wall displays and audio visual products. It installed a 7.2m wide by 2.7m high videowall, made up of 24 eyevis 55-inch XSN Extremely Narrow bezel LCD screens with full HD resolution.

The displays offer 1920 × 1080 pixels, direct-LED backlight, a mechanical bezel width of only 3.5 mm between two displays and a brightness of 500 cd/m2.

The installation also includes a control room meeting space featuring a videowall made up of four eyevis 46-inch XSN screens with 3.5mm bezel. Both videowalls connect to a Netpix 4900 videowall controller configured for analogue video feeds, IP video feeds, graphic PC data and web browsers.

intu security staff, who monitor the centre and liaise with visitors, will be able to send live video from their tablets back to the video wall to share incident video.

UVS managing director Steve Murphy, pictured, said: “intu Trafford Centre is a retail and leisure destination enjoyed by millions of people each year and it is important that the control room has the latest videowall technology. We are delighted to have been involved in such a prestigious and important project.”

Lee Barlow, Security Manager, intu Trafford Centre said “The security and safety of our customers, retailers and staff is our number one priority so having a control room that allows us to keep them safe is really important. The new videowall and meeting room screens allows us to do just that and we are really happy with them.”

The new control room was designed and refurbished by Intech Solutions, the technical and control room furniture firm that carries out control room fit-outs in the UK and worldwide.

UVS also worked to deliver the videowall with its security installer partner, Nottinghamshire-based Quadrant Security Group.

Visit www.ultimatevs.co.uk.