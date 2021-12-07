TECAs winners

The winners of the third edition of the Tackling Economic Crime Awards (TECAs) were announced on Monday, December 6 at a virtual awards show. Financial crime people tuned in live to celebrate the achievements of the finalists and winners.

Founder of the TECAs, Prof Martin Gill of Perpetuity Research was host, helped by Alan Dedicoat (known from BBC TV as the ‘The Voice of the Balls’), sponsors and judges. Martin Gill, pictured, noted that the past 18 months had provided both challenges and opportunities and this year had seen the most entries since the awards began – suggesting the excellent work that is taking place in the fight against all areas of economic crime.

Commissioner Ian Dyson QPM of the City of London Police made a guest appearance where he reflected on his time as the chief officer lead on economic crime pending his retirement from policing.

The winners were selected by an independent panel of judges, and the awards were presented in 12 categories to public, private and charity sector organisations and people. The 2021 winners are:

Outstanding Team – HMRC Fraud Investigation Service, Cardiff and the Financial Development Team, London.

Outstanding Manager or Director – Neil Green – Government Internal Audit Agency.

Outstanding Policing Initiative – Economic Crime Operations and Strategy Teams Civil Recovery Workstream – HMRC Fraud Investigation Service.

Outstanding Customer Service Initiative – NatWest and Nuance – Tackling Fraud Together.

Outstanding Partnership – Joint Money Laundering Intelligence Taskforce (JMLIT) Tax Crime and Evasion Threat Group.

Outstanding Training Initiative – DCPCU Protect Team.

Outstanding New Product – HSBC Fraud and Cyber Awareness App.

Outstanding Investigator – David Campbell – HMRC.

Outstanding Prevention Initiative – National Trading Standards Scams Team / Call Blockers.

Outstanding Young Professional – Samuel Dean – HMRC.

Outstanding Tackling Economic Crime Professional – Claire Jenkins MSc FCCA – Companies House.

Lifetime Achievement – Paul Bamford – HMRC.

The organisers would like to thank all those who helped make the TECAs such a success, including: associations and their representative judges; sponsors – Altia; the counter-fraud trade body Cifas, and Nineteen Group.