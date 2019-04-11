The consultancy Perpetuity Research has been commissioned to conduct a study of the experiences of women working in security. Specifically; to better understand any barriers that exist to women progressing in the industry and how those barriers could be overcome.

If you are a woman undertaking security tasks or managing staff that undertake physical security tasks, Perpetuity would like to hear your views. As ever their survey is anonymous, takes about ten minutes to fill in and provides the opportunity for you to receive a copy of the findings once the research is complete.

The findings will be used to inform how women can best be supported and developed within the security industry. The deadline for responses is Friday, May 10. Please click on the link to begin the survey:

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/women-in-security

Perpetuity ask you to pass on the details of the survey to any female colleagues in a security role that may be interested in the topic.

About Perpetuity Research

An independent research company specialising in crime and security research, it has carried out sector research on everything from cyber to the pros and cons of in-house and outsourcing, police and private sector partnership working, and security procurement. Visit the website: https://perpetuityresearch.com.