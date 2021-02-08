The Super Bowl, arguably the biggest sporting event in America and therefore also the world, is an attractive target for terrorists and domestic violent extremists, but also presents opportunities for human trafficking, the sale of counterfeit goods, and other crime, said the US federal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) beforehand. The Sunday game in Tampa was classified as Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1, meaning that it required federal inter-agency support.

The “If You See Something, Say Something” public awareness campaign – the US equivalent of the UK’s ‘See it, say it, sorted’ – was on billboards in Tampa, and on social media to encourage public vigilance and reporting of suspected instances of terrorism. As for human trafficking awareness, likewise an awareness effort was made with restaurants and Tampa International Airport, aiming at both methods of trafficking and where they may be employed as labour.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) provided cybersecurity, physical security, and emergency communications. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) providing extensive air and maritime security, tactical operations support, and on-site cargo screening. The federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA) raised its security posture at Tampa area airports.

Online retailer Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit, launched last year, and the US federal National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center ran a joint Operation Fulfilled Action partnership against counterfeit Super Bowl merchandise. Steve Francis, IPR Center Director said: “Make no mistake – intellectual property theft is not a victimless crime. American manufacturers and retailers – and those they employ – as well as consumers are the losers in this game. Fans who spend their hard-earned money to support the NFL and their favourite team can rest assured that HSI is working around the clock with support from Amazon to ensure they are getting only genuine, high-quality officially licensed merchandise in return.”

At a joint press conference in Tampa last week with the National Football League (NFL), US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Tampa Police Department (TPD), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) announced the seizure of more than 169,000 counterfeit sports-related items, typically fake jerseys, hats, and phone accessories, over the past year, worth an estimated $45m. It’s year-round work; the authorities also look at the sale and distribution of counterfeit goods on websites, social media and the dark web.

As a sign of the sheer size of the US’s homeland security resources, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is a directorate of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the main investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security; its 10,400 employees includes 7,100 Special Agents assigned to 220 cities in the United States, and 80 overseas locations in 53 countries.

As for the actual game, with home advantage the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw off the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

