Spray for Hereford door staff

A forensic spray is for use by door security staff in Hereford, paid for by the West Mercia police and crime commissioner. Used in the same way as an aerosol, the security officer pulls the safety pin, aims and sprays a trouble-maker with the forensic liquid SmartTag, from SmartWater, which links the person sprayed to the scene.

Herefordshire Supt Edd Williams of West Mercia Police said: “This new development and roll out is part of our ongoing relationship with SmartWater Group and highlights an exciting step in our continued efforts to keep people safe and protect them from harm. I believe this new technology will help us to address some of the elements relating to anti-social behaviour, especially seen in our night time economy and send a positive message to the local community that we are doing all we can to address their concerns.”

The product, already used similarly in South Yorkshire, is invisible to the eye but glows bright red under ultraviolet light.

The liquid contained within each SmartTag canister is water-based and the makers stress non-hazardous. A user is required to sit online training before carrying the canister – this includes guidance around targeting and spraying so as to avoid aiming at a subject’s face.

Visit SmartWater.com.