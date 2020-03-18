Gallagher Security has helped secure a new postcode area of London – N1C. That’s the King’s Cross (KX) estate; once, an underused 67-acre industrial wasteland owned by the King’s Cross Central Limited Partnership. It’s becoming a new part of the city just north of St Pancras-King’s Cross mainline rail stations; with homes, shops, offices, galleries, bars, restaurants, schools and a university.

The King’s Cross development is a mix of old and new buildings; and many of the old buildings are listed with strict planning restrictions. The public areas and many of the buildings are managed and maintained by King’s Cross Estate Services, which works to keep King’s Cross clean, well-maintained, well-lit and secure at all hours. The services department needed a security solution that could evolve alongside them as the estate grows.

Nick Killington, King’s Cross Estates security system design specialist, says: “Some of the buildings here have played a significant part in the area’s history, so extra care needs to be taken when installing a security system.” Killington says Gallagher was the specified solution throughout the project. “As we are such a large estate, we required an enterprise solution that offers us the ability to extend as and when required, something we know is a particular strength of the Gallagher system.

“The Gallagher solution is particularly useful in a retro-fit situation like this, where running cables and network points in such buildings isn’t allowed. For example, we eventually want to replace some of the door handles with a wireless locking system, which we know can also be linked to the Gallagher system.”

The access and security management product manufacturer says that its solution provides flexibility to integrate a number of other systems, such as video, visitor management and elevators, as well as being able to add functionality like mobile access when they require it. For King’s Cross, they have so far integrated 178 of its T-series readers, Milestone Systems video management software and Otis Compass lift system through the Gallagher Command Centre product.

Gallagher adds that its technology will continue to feature across the new phases of the development, integrating security.

“The Gallagher solution has allowed us to future-proof our security, ensuring it will evolve with our needs as and when required,” Nick adds.