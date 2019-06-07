In an extended contract with social housing provider North Devon Homes, Chubb Fire & Security Community Care is to deliver a range of planned preventative maintenance services to warden call systems across 11 sites.

Chubb says it has worked with North Devon Homes for almost 20 years by installing, servicing and maintaining its warden call systems. As part of its ‘Essential Plus’ service, Chubb provides preventative maintenance visits that are co-ordinated by Chubb’s area manager and the local engineer, in consultation with North Devon Homes and the tenants at each site.

Jenny Westacott, Independent Living Services Team Leader at North Devon Homes, said, “We enjoy a strong working relationship with Chubb. Our area manager is always happy to help with any queries and our local engineer Ian is fantastic, always responsive and provides the highest level of service and support. The annual visits add real value, giving us a better understanding of the systems and enabling us to ensure we have the correct measures in place to prevent incidents and maintain the safety and protection of our tenants.”

About North Devon Homes

The registered charity provides and manages homes and delivering services to over 3,100 properties in the North Devonshire area.

About Chubb

Visit www.chubbcommunitycare.co.uk. Chubb is a part of Carrier, a global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and automation building technologies.